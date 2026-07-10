Hyderabad: 4-year-old student injured after being hit by teacher

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl studying at St Ann’s School in Mehdipatnam allegedly required two stitches on her ear after a teacher hit her with an exam pad on Thursday, July 9.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Asifnagar Sub-Inspector P Pramod Kumar Reddy said that the accused, Rajni, was correcting students’ notebooks using an exam pad. Noticing commotion, she tried to hit the girl on her back but missed and accidentally injured her ear.

A case has been registered under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and a notice has been sent to the teacher.

Speaking to reporters, the girl’s father said he declined the school’s offer to pay the girl’s medical expenses and instead demanded strict action against the accused. “I had admitted her to the school after hearing good reviews.. I want the school to take action against the teacher and make sure my child is safe,” he said.