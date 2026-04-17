Hyderabad: School helper arrested for beating 11-yr-old over extra egg

Hyderabad: A school attendant has been reportedly arrested by the Film Nagar police for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old Class VI student with a ladle at an Anganwadi school in Jai Bhavaninagar.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the incident occurred during the lunch break when the child took an extra boiled egg without permission.

The case came to light after the boy’s parents filed a complaint. The accused, identified as Balanageswareamma, was taken into custody and later produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Injuries on right shoulder, bleeding

The child’s father, an employee at a private firm, said he was alerted by neighbours about his son’s condition.

“We were told that our son had been beaten and had injuries on his right shoulder. By the time we reached the school, the management had already shifted him to a private hospital. Doctors informed us that he had suffered bleeding and internal injuries,” he said, according to the report.

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Expressing concern over the incident, the father questioned the severity of the punishment. “He is just a child. Taking an extra egg is not a serious mistake. Instead of informing us, they resorted to physical violence,” he said.

A case has been registered against the attendant for causing hurt, along with relevant provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act.