Telangana principal canes students despite corporal punishment ban

The incident occurred at the Jyotirao Phule Gurukul School at Alampur Chaurasta in Undavelli mandal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 5:56 pm IST|   Updated: 14th April 2026 6:25 pm IST
Student being disciplined by a principal in Telangana despite corporal punishment ban.

Hyderabad: Fifteen students of a government school in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district were allegedly caned by their principal for taking Class 10 books, in an incident that came to light on Monday, April 13.

The caning took place at the Jyotirao Phule Gurukul School in Alampur Chaurasta, Undavelli mandal. A video circulating on social media shows students with visible marks on their legs and other parts of the body from the punishment.

The Undavelli police told Siasat.com that no complaint has been received in connection with the incident.

Subhan Bakery

The Gadwal District Education Officer confirmed that the incident did take place, but said action is yet to be initiated.

Corporal punishment banned in India

India banned corporal punishment in schools over two decades ago, with the Right to Education Act, 2009, being unambiguous about it. It says no child shall be subjected to physical punishment or mental harassment, and any teacher who does so faces disciplinary action under service rules.

The Supreme Court had, in fact, declared it unlawful as far back as 2000. Telangana is not without its own guardrails either, inheriting the rules from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Education Rules that also specify the same prohibition.

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Rights groups have spent years pointing out that the ban is largely notional, as teachers in government schools, particularly in rural areas, continue to use physical punishment as a matter of routine. They are almost always not held accountable for it.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 5:56 pm IST|   Updated: 14th April 2026 6:25 pm IST

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