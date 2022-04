Hyderabad: In a freak accident on Tuesday, a 4-year-old child in Sathavahana Nagar of Kukatpally died after construction materials fell on her as she walked under an unfinished building.

Police said that the child and her mother were walking when bricks and beams fell on them. The mother was unhurt, while the child died on the spot. They were shifted to Pratima hospital after the incident.

Local police identified the child’s name to be Sharon Dhitya and her mother as Mary.