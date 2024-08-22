Hyderabad: 400-year-old Shaikpet Sarai set for restoration

Hyderabad: The 400-year-old Qutb Shahi-era heritage site, Shaikpet Sarai, located on the Old Bombay Highway, is set to undergo significant restoration that include construction of a compound wall, toilets, and a parking area.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited bids for the development of the historic site, with the project estimated to cost over Rs 12 crore.

Built in the 16th century by Ibrahim Qutb Shah, Shaikpet Sarai originally served as a resting place for traders traveling to Golconda Fort. The site has the potential to become a key tourist attraction within the Golconda circuit, alongside the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Taramati Baradari.

In recent years, the Sarai had fallen into disuse, becoming a loading and unloading point for truck operators. However, with the rapid development of the surrounding areas, the government has decided to revive the site as a tourist destination.

Arvind Kumar, the then Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Metropolitan Commissioner, announced in December 2022 that the Sarai, which spans three acres and includes 29 rooms, a camel and horse stable, a tomb, and a mosque, will be restored for adaptive reuse by the HMDA.