Hyderabad: 5-day course for Naval officers conducted at College of Air Warfare

Hyderabad: A five-day course for Indian Navy officers was held at the College of Air Warfare in Secunderabad between 20 to 24 June 2022.

The course was conducted to enhance the cohesiveness between the two services besides providing avenues for the participants to comprehend the tactical procedures being followed in the Indian Air Force during the conduct of Joint Operations.

Also Read Aurobindo Pharma donates Rs 25 lakhs to Hyderabad police for training youth

The course was formally inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh, Commandant, College of Air Warfare. A total of 12 Naval officers of the rank of Commander and Lieutenant Commander successfully completed the course.

Specialists from Air Headquarters and the Program Director of critical projects being pursued by DRDO addressed the participants during the five-day-long capsule course. This also gave an opportunity to the naval officers to discuss and exchange ideas, interact and share their views and experiences.