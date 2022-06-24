Aurobindo Pharma donates Rs 25 lakhs to Hyderabad police for training youth

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has donated Rs 25 lakhs to Hyderabad police for skill training of around 2000 youth from slum areas who are aspiring for jobs in the department recently notified by the Telangana government.

The donation is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, a press note informed.

S Sadananda Reddy, Director, CSR handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to Joel Davis, DCP, West Zone, Hyderabad at one of the training centers on Friday.

On this occasion, Joel Davis has thanked K Nithyananda Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Sri P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Whole-time Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Speaking about this initiative, K Nithyananda Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said, “Aurobindo Pharma Foundation is extremely honoured to do something for the cause of skills enhancement of youth from slum areas to get into responsible police jobs. This collaborative CSR effort with the police department is going to fetch the youth to meet their dreams.”

“Aurobindo Pharma Foundation endeavors to make a positive contribution to the needy communities by supporting a wide range of socio-economic, educational, and health initiatives for many years, he further said.