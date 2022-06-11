Hyderabad-based Aurobindo pharma faces suit in US over epilepsy drug

Published: 11th June 2022
Hyderabad: Major pharma companies from Japan and Switzerland have taken city-based Aurobindo pharma to a US court over patent infringement of their anti-epilepsy drug Banzel.

The Banzel drug was developed by Novartis, and Eisai, the Japanese company’s exclusive development and commercial rights in the US market. The drug is used for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

In their petition filed in the US district court for the district of New Jersey, the two companies have sought the court’s intervention to halt the rollout of the drugs under the name of Aurobindo pharma Banzel. The medicine is sold in 200 and 400 mg tablet forms, Bloomberg Law reported citing the federal lawsuit documents filed in the US court.

In their argument, the two companies said that Aurobindo pharma was selling the medicine at a cheaper rate under their brand name, reported the Times of India.

