Hyderabad: 5 held for murder of 21-year-old over divorce dispute

Hyderabad: Five people were arrested by the Bowenpally police on Monday, December 23 in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Sameer.

The main accused, Mohammed Shabbir of Musheerabad is Sameer’s father-in-law. Sameer had married Ferdoz Sadaf against Shabbir’s wishes. After the marriage, Shabbir pressured Sameer to sign divorce papers later convincing Ferdoz to agree to the separation.

According to reports, Shabbir and his son Mohd Omer held a grudge against Sameer believing he had tarnished their reputation. Despite Omer’s threats, Sameer did not relent. Eventually, Shabbir, Omer, and three others plotted to kill the victim attacking him with knives on December 21.

A case was registered at Bowenpally PS under BNS Sections 61, 103 (1), 191, 49 read with 3 (5) of BNS and Sec 25 (1) B (b) Arms Act.

Further investigation is ongoing.