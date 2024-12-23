Hyderabad: 10 held for selling new born at Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: 10 persons were arrested on Sunday, December 22 for allegedly selling an infant at the Secunderabad railway station.

The accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad, formed a gang and contacted people in need of a child. The accused were held while trying to sell a 15-day-old infant for Rs 4 lakh.

The suspects are being questioned and the baby has been rescued.

Speaking to Siasat.com Gopalapuram police SHO said, “The accused were arrested and booked under sections 81 and 87 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act.”

Previously a 4-year-old boy was kidnapped and rescued within 12 hours under the Afzalgunj police limits , The accused was identified as 35-year-old Shaik Rafeeq, a labourer. The victim’s mother Rubeena Begum filed a complaint with the police stating that she was unable to find her son, Shoeb, who had accompanied his father to Osmania General Hospital.

When the duo did not return from the hospital, worried, Rubeen stepped out to look for them. She found her husband sleeping at OGH however, Shoeb was nowhere to be found.

She then approached the Afzalgunj police to report the missing child. She also informed the police that her husband was addicted to alcohol and had attempted on his life three months ago.

In another case of Kidnapping, a 12 -year-old girl was kidnapped from her residence in August. The incident occurred when an unidentified person broke into the victim’s house, on the third floor of a building in the area of Hyderabad, and forcibly took her away in a car.

The police verified the CCTV footage at locations including Public Garden, Nampally Railway Station, Secunderabad Railway Station Indira Park, Tank Bund and all local metro stations. They also inspected Isolated places during the night time and showed the missing boy’s photo at all bus stands and railway stations.

While verifying the CCTV footage, the suspect was spotted along with the boy at the Dabeerpura flyover. The police reached the spot and apprehended the accused who was boarding a train at the station along with the boy.



