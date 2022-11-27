Hyderabad: 50 mobile repair shops flourish at Charminar bus stand

Hyderabad: Getting a mobile phone repaired is now an easy task for residents of the old city with a full fledged market with about 50 mobile repair shops flourishing at the Charminar bus stand.

The retail phone market came up some years ago and now several mobile repair shops have come up in the small complexes. On the main road there are shops while inside the complexes there are mobile repair technicians.

“One can easily count 70 – 80 technicians at the market. It is emerging as the mobile phone sales and service hub of the old city,” stated Mohd Ahmed Shareef, a mobile technician.

Youngsters trained at numerous mobile phone repairs training institutes in the city on completion of their course join the phone repair shops and get trained in different aspects of the trade.

“At each repair center two or three youth work. At the end of the day earnings are between Rs. 1000 to Rs. 1200 for each of them. Beginners earn about Rs. 500 a day while they learn,” said Ahmed, a mobile phone technician.

Different repair works are undertaken at the shops here by the technicians. “All Android and IOS mobile software and hardware solutions are available. Repairs like glass changing chip level work and other works are done here. Reasonable charges are collected from the customers,” explained Danish, another mobile technician.

Small-time technicians from the old city areas visit the market and get works done for there is high end equipment needed for repairing the phones.

The retail mobile market at Charminar bus stand deals with smartphones, and all accessories including ear phones, phone covers, screen guard, tempered glass protector etc.