Hyderabad: Owaisi urges KTR to initiate MGBS- Falaknuma metro works

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Telangana Urban development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to initiate metro works from MGBS to Falaknuma.

The MP took to twitter and said, “Sir @MinisterKTR please also start the work of MGBS, Imlibun to Falaknuma of Corridor II of 5.5 km , ₹500 crore was allocated for the purpose by the government in this year’s budget this work is very vital & important as many youngsters travel to HiTec city to work.”

Sir @MinisterKTR please also start the work of MGBS, Imlibun to Falaknuma of Corridor II of 5.5 km , ₹500 crore was allocated for the purpose by the government in this years budget this work is very vital & important as many youngsters travel to HiTec city to work. https://t.co/tWVJtcVoAf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 27, 2022

In his tweet, Owaisi reminded KTR that Rs 500 crore was allocated for the development of the MGBS as part of Telangana’s budget for 2022. The MGBS is used by a large number of people in the Old City for commuting to Hitec City for work.

Also Read Hyderabad: KCR to lay foundation for Airport Express Metro Corridor on Dec 9

The Imlibun to Falaknuma stretch under corridor II of 5.5 km is yet to be developed by the authorities. Earlier today, KTR announced that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay a foundation stone for the construction of the airport express metro. The new project will be laid on a 31 km stretch from Mindspace junction to Hyderabad airport at a cost of Rs. 6,250 crore.