Hyderabad: 500 GHMC employees test COVID positive

Hyderabad: More than 500 GHMC employees have been tested positive and the Civic body’s work is being affected for the past week. Not only those who tested positive are at home but also those who came in contact with them or are also taking leave. Last week about 400 employees were found to be positive and the number is increasing now.

The GHMC employees along with doctors were given the coronavirus vaccination on a priority basis but still their testing positive has surprised everyone. According to the officials, those who are being infected are not facing critical health issues as they are getting recovered from the infection within 5 to 7 days.

After the GHMC employees tested positive, the health officials have decided to carry out testing of Asha workers and those employees who are conducting the fever survey. Their testing will be completed within a week. Those found with symptoms will be tested on a priority basis.

According to the GHMC officials, all those who are infected will recover within 2 weeks to resume their work.