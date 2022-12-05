Hyderabad: 51st ‘Navy Day’ celebrated at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy officials paid their tributes and homage to the battle casualty and fallen soldiers on the occasion of 51st Navy Day on Sunday.



The occasion was held at the Veerula Sainik Smarak (War Memorial), Parade Ground in Secunderabad.



Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year in commemoration of Operation Trident, the audacious and devastating attack launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi Harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Commodore SudheerParakala (Retd) laid a wreath on behalf of the Naval Veterans. Rear Admiral, V Rajasekhar, Station Commander (Navy) laid a wreath on behalf of the Indian Navy, Hyderabad station.

A senior officer of the Defence wing, Hyderabad said that outreach to the community in the form of assistance to orphanages, blood donation camps, and band concerts are also being conducted as part of the ‘Navy Week’ activities.

History

It was on October 21, 1944, that the Royal Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day for the first time.



The idea was to foster greater outreach and increase awareness about the Navy among the public. The celebrations involved conducting parades at various port cities and holding public meetings at inland centres.



Seeing its success, similar functions were organised yearly on a large scale and later when the weather was pleasant.



Accordingly, Navy Day 1945 was celebrated in Bombay and Karachi on December 1. In May 1972, it was decided that Navy Day would be celebrated on December 4 to commemorate the successful naval actions in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal during the Indo-Pakistan War. Navy Week would be observed from December 1 to 7.