Hyderabad: Army Microlight Expedition lands in Hakimpet’s Air Force station

Hyderabad: The Army Microlight Expedition, which set out to travel 5,000 kilometres in 17 days, arrived on Sunday at the Air Force Station in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, on its fifth day.

The Army Microlight Expedition took out on November 30 to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the 11th Army Service Corps Reunion. The trip is organised by the Flying Rabbits of the Army Adventure Nodal Centre (Microlight), Gaya, under the auspices of the Army Adventure Wing, which is part of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (IS&C).

The expedition involves a cross-country flight by a fleet of four Microlight aircrafts over an aerial distance of more than 5000 km in 17 days and includes airshow/main halt. The expedition route will take the pilots over the plains of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, hilly terrain and plains of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The inclement weather and gusty winds make this an extremely challenging expedition, a press release said.

Taking part in the trip are experienced pilots of the Army including Col LK Yadav, Team Leader, Col Rahul Mankotia, Lt Col BP Singh, HAV HC Joshi, SEP Rapkesh, SEP Soren, HAV Dharmendra, HAV Surve, NK Pradeep, NK Vijay Kumar Yadav along with the ground crew led by Subedar Vinod Kumar.