Hyderabad: 57 HCA clubs barred from voting for office bearers

Hyderabad: Justice L Nageshwara Rao, appointed by the Supreme Court, to run the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) decided to bar executive members of 57 clubs registered with HCA from contesting elections.

These members would not be allowed to cast their vote in polls conducted to elect the post of HCA office bearers. The ban applies for one term of HCA executive or for a period of three years.

Justice Rao also struck down the claims of the GHMC regarding ownership of 18 clubs in the cricket body.

Clubs barred by L Nageshwara Rao

Hyderabad Titans Cricket Club, Vijay Anand CC, Victoria CC, Hyderabad Patriots CC, Hyderabad Panthers CC, Secunderabad Gymkhana CC, Mayura CC, Agarwal Seniors CC, Akshit CC, Jai Bhagwathi CC, Reliance CC, Shri Shyam CC (formerly known as P & T Colony CC), Mahmood CC, Sunshine CC, Lords CC, Ensconce CC, Hyderabad Wanderers CC, Green Turf CC, Evergreen CC, Southend CC, Kishoresons Detergent CC, Gunrock CC, Picket CC, Deccan Blues CC, Hyderabad Blues CC, Roshanara CC, Secunderabad Union CC, Elegant CC, Satya CC, Classic CC, New Stars CC, Swastik CC, Shanti Associates CC, P Krishnamurthy Memorial CC, Chums XI CC, Cheerful Chums CC, Abhinav Colts CC, Dayanand CC, Raju’s CC, Raju’s Cricket Academy, Raju’s Cricket Centre (previously known as St Mary’s Cricket Club), East Marredpally CC, St Andrews CC, Marredpally Colts CC, Kosaraju CC, International CC, Manikumar CC, Dhruv XI CC, ML Jaisimha CC, Andhra Bank Colony CC, Fateh Maidan CC, Bharat CC, Anu CC, Crown CC, Saint Sai CC, Visaka CC and Vijaynagar CC.

Multiple clubs registered with HCA are reportedly controlled by a few individuals which affects its governance, leading to conflict of interest.

Justice Nageswara Rao earlier held a meeting with current and past members of the Apex Council, and secretaries of member clubs among others.

After the meeting, the judge issued notices to all 206 clubs seeking information regarding the ownership and other details.

Justice Rao then asked 80 clubs to submit details about the management of the clubs in order to find out whether a particular person is in control or has a connection with more than one club.

Based on the information of multiple memberships of clubs that lead to players being exposed to possible corruption through match manipulation, the judge barred the executive members.

Of the total, eight clubs belong to the Agarwal family members including Dharam Chand, Purushottam, Prakash Chand, Vijay Kumar, Anand Kumar, and Gopal Chand among others.

Clubs like Hyderabad Titans Cricket Club, Vijay Anand Cricket Club, Victoria Cricket Club, Hyderabad Patriots Cricket Club, Hyderabad Panthers Cricket Club, Secunderabad Gymkhana Cricket Club, Mayura Cricket Club and Agarwal Seniors are also run by the family.

Finally, Justice Rao said that these clubs can field teams in HCA matches on the condition that they change their executive committee immediately so as to resolve an existing or potential conflict of interest.