Hyderabad: 576 petitions submitted at Prajavani on Sept 13

Hyderabad: On Friday, September 13, a total of 576 grievance applications were submitted through the Prajavani program. This weekly initiative, organized by the state government, allows citizens to voice their concerns and submit grievances directly to the authorities.

An official release stated that the applications received on Friday, September 13 addressed a wide range of issues related to multiple government departments.

The social welfare department received the highest number of complaints, with 214 applications, followed by the revenue department at 78, and the energy department had 56. Both the minority welfare department and the panchayat raj and rural development department received 44 applications each. The remaining departments collectively accounted for 140 applications.

Need for timely resolutions of Prajavani applications: GHMC

Earlier, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata directed officials to prioritize the resolution of applications received through the Prajavani platform during a public hearing at the GHMC headquarters on September 9.

She emphasized swift and effective action on citizen grievances to improve public service delivery.