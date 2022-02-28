Hyderabad: 6 arrested for communal clash, attacking cop in Karmanghat

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested by the Saroornagar police for allegedly attacking police personnel and instigating communal animosity at Karmanghat last week.

The arrested persons are Shiva Chandra Giri (35) a businessman of Gowlipura, Varpa Lalith Chowdhary (22), a businessman from Meerpet, Godavala Sruthik Reddy (19), a degree student and resident of Meerpet, Medi Ankith (20), a degree student and resident of Almasguda, P Raj Sweekruth Reddy (19) pursuing management course and resident of Balapur and T Ramakrishna Reddy, a private employee and resident of Saroornagar. Aside from the above, a juvenile was also arrested.

The Saroornagar police had booked a case under Section 143, 147, 148, 341, 332,326,152 R/w 149, 120 (B) of IPC and Section 7 (1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Background of the Karmanghat row:

Two days ago, rumours of an attack at the Hanuman temple in Karmanghat circulated on social media. Senior police officers rushed to the area and dispersed the mob, which had gathered after receiving messages about an attack.

The allegation was that seven accused were transporting cattle and were hindered by right-wing vigilantes. What followed was an altercation in which the accused attack the complainants who subsequently ran into the temple to seek protection.

This was followed by protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right-wing Hindu groups who took to the streets on the same night and even pelted stones on the police which came to disperse the crowd at Karmanghat. A sub-inspector of police, Madhava Reddy, from the Vanasthalipuram police station was injured, and two police cars were also damaged, after which a total of five cases were booked with the Meerpet and Saroornagar police stations in the Rachakonda commissionerate.

The Telangana police arrested seven individuals who have been accused of rioting and illegal transportation of cattle which created communal tensions in Karmanghat. The sub-inspector, Madhava Reddy, is currently undergoing treatment after he sustained grievous injuries on his head.