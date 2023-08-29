Hyderabad: 6 held for prostitution in Banjara Hills spa raid

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police raided “The Velvet Spa” located at Road No 12 Banjara Hills and arrested six persons – two organizers and four customers – on Monday, August 28.

The police rescued 14 women who were present in the spa.

On information, a police team led by sub inspector Banjara Hills police station,bS Karunakar Reddy, raided the spa and apprehended Jyothi Bajaj and Yousuf Basha for jointly organizing prostitution.

Four customers Faraz, Ahmed, Pawan and Teja who were in different rooms were apprehended.

“An amount between Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 is collected by the organizers for providing the service to customers,” said Reddy.

A case under 370, 370 (A)(2) and Section 3,4 and 5 of PITA 1956 had been booked.

