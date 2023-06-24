Hyderabad: 6 kids rescued from traffickers by RPF Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Six children were freed from the clutches of human traffickers after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division carried out raids on trains.

RPF carried out the operation in collaboration with the NGO BachpanBachaoAndolan, GRP, CWC and DCPU, under the Action Against Human Trafficking (AAHT).

Based on intelligence and continuous data analysis, five traffickers who were caught on the summer special train, coming from Bihar and Jharkhand were detained.

On Thursday, the RPF escorted Train No.07052 Secunderabad Special Fare Sumer Express from its starting point of jurisdiction into Secunderabad Division (Sirpur Kaghaznagar).

The teams then conducted targeted raids from Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Secunderabad station by keeping a close watch on suspected coaches to identify the numbers of traffickers.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad Division, Debashmita C Banerjee said, “RPF has established a dedicated helpline no 139 for the public to report suspected cases of trafficking.”

“In the year 2022, RPF Secunderabad Division rescued 23 children with the arrest of six traffickers under Operation AAHT and in the year 2023 so far, 185 children were rescued with the arrest of 89 traffickers,” added Debashmita