Hyderabad: RPF rescues 8 Muslim girls; 2 booked for trafficking

Hyderabad: Eight Muslim girls were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) (as opposed to 11 reported earlier) at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday.

The Muslim girls, 3 of whom are majors, were rescued by the RPF, alongside officials of the NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights), and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

According to the FIR, the girls were being accompanied by two adults, Khadija Begum, 36, and Mahmud Jaleel, 40, who are now absconding.

The girls were reportedly returning from Khammam, after serving food at the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) function hall. The girls were transferred to a Girls’ Home in Nimbolliadda.

A case has been booked under sections 370 (trafficking), 374 (unlawful compulsory labour), r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint has been verified and found to be false. GRP has registered a case U/S 370 regarding human trafficking.CWC has verified the case.The person who has made this complaint has done so without verification of facts and misled public and legal action is being initiated. — RPF Secunderabad DIV (@rpfscr_sc) June 15, 2023

The incident was brought to light after the girls’ parents approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader, Amjeduallah Khan, claiming that their children were forcefully ‘arrested’ and handed over to the Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Center in Amberpet, despite cooperating fully with the officials and providing valid train tickets and Aadhaar Cards.

On Thursday, the investigation came to a conclusion and a complaint has been filed against the two absconding traffickers and an investigation is underway.