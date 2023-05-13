Hyderabad: 6-month-old gulps balloon, drowns in house sump; saved

Hyderabad: A six months girl was saved by doctors at a primary health centre in Shaheenagar after she drowned in her house sump by accidentally falling into it.

She was observed to be floating in the sump by a labourer who was working at the site nearby, following which she was rushed to the centre in an unconscious state with a weak pulse as she was gasping to breathe.

Emergency physician Dr Usaid Ahmed and his team of paramedics at The Helping Hand Foundation (HHF)-SEED-AMPI quickly swung into action, put her in the prone position and started tapping her back until she was out of danger.

The healthcare workers also administered life-saving injections to open up the girl’s airways and revive her heart.

After the baby gained consciousness, Ambu Life Support was given to her in addition to the nebulizer.

Within minutes she threw out water along with pieces of the balloon which she had gulped while drowning.

The doctor then referred her to a better hospital for observation.