Hyderabad: 6-yr-old girl sexually assaulted at Shamshabad

The victim lives with her parents, who are daily wage workers, in Siddhanti village, Shamshabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 23rd July 2024 7:28 pm IST
Hyderabad 6-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Shamshabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in Shamshabad in the late hours of Monday, July 23.

The victim lives with her parents, who are daily wage workers, in Siddhanti village, Shamshabad. 

According to reports, the accused, Anjaneyulu, hailing from Mahabubnagar, was alone at his residence after his wife went out to run some errands. Taking the chance, the accused lured the victim, who stayed nearby, into his house and sexually assaulted her. 

MS Education Academy

Later, locals noticed the girl crying, and upon learning about the incident, they got hold of the accused and handed him over to the police 

Also Read
Hyderabad: Woman gang-raped by auto driver, 2 others in Lothkunta

A case has been registered, and the accused is currently being questioned. 

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 23rd July 2024 7:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button