Hyderabad: 6-yr-old girl sexually assaulted at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in Shamshabad in the late hours of Monday, July 23.

The victim lives with her parents, who are daily wage workers, in Siddhanti village, Shamshabad.

According to reports, the accused, Anjaneyulu, hailing from Mahabubnagar, was alone at his residence after his wife went out to run some errands. Taking the chance, the accused lured the victim, who stayed nearby, into his house and sexually assaulted her.

Later, locals noticed the girl crying, and upon learning about the incident, they got hold of the accused and handed him over to the police

A case has been registered, and the accused is currently being questioned.

Further investigation is ongoing.