Hyderabad: Woman gang-raped by auto driver, 2 others in Lothkunta

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by an auto driver and his two other associates after she went to complain about her husband in the early hours of Saturday, July 13, at Lothkunta.

The victim, who is a resident of Yapral, occasionally worked as a house help. She hailed an autorickshaw through the Uber app to go to the police station to complain about her husband regarding a domestic dispute.

According to the FIR, she took the same auto on her way back home, but the driver took a longer route and picked up two associates who were consuming alcohol. They allegedly forced the woman to consume alcohol and took her to a deserted area.

There, the men threatened her, moved her into a car, and sexually assaulted her. The woman later managed to escape, reached the main road, and dialled 100 to lodge a police complaint.

The case was transferred to the Alwal police station on July 14. According to reports, the driver has been detained and is currently being questioned. Efforts are underway to apprehend the other accused.