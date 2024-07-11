Hyderabad: 22-yr-old rapes woman in Film nagar, arrested in 36 hrs

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday, July 10, for the rape of a middle-aged woman.

The accused M Kishore targetted the woman after he saw her standing alone alone at the Prashasannagar bus stop at 10 pm on July 7. The man approached the woman and offered to drop her till Secunderabad. After Kishore convinced the woman, she agreed to accompany him on his bike.

However, the police said that he instead took her to an isolated place in Film Nagar and sexually assaulted her. The accused also stole Rs 1000 from her, snatched her mobile phone and fled the scene.

The victim then approached a police station in Hyderabad and filed a complaint based on which special teams were formed to track down the rape accused. The police identified Kishore and arrested him with the help of CCTV footage.

The stolen money and the mobile phone were recovered from the accused. He was then produced before the court and was remanded to judicial custody.

The police’s prompt tracing of the accused within 36 hours has been commended.

In another recent incident of sexual assault, two accused who work as real estate salesmen, picked up their female colleague from near a hostel in Miyapur. They claimed to be visiting a site in Yadagirigutta. However, on their way back to Hyderabad, they stopped the car near an under-construction building around 10.30 pm, alleging a breakdown and raped her.

The accused first offered the woman food, which she refused. They then offered her a soft drink and a sweet. Soon after, the woman started feeling dizzy and fell unconscious after consuming more sweets. The two salesmen took advantage of her vulnerable state, stripped her, touched her inappropriately, raped her, and even beat her until 3 am on Monday, said the Hyderabad police.