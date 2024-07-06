Miyapur gang rape case: NCW asks Telangana DGP for urgent action report

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the reported gang rape of a 26-year-old woman by her two colleagues in Miyapur, Hyderabad. The NCW has written a letter to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta, seeking a detailed action report on the incident within three days.

In the letter, the NCW Chairperson urged the police to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation. The NCW also noted that besides compensation, the victim should be given free medical treatment.

Miyapur gang rape case

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 30, when the two accused who work as real estate salesmen, picked up their female colleague from near a hostel in Miyapur. They claimed to be visiting a site in Yadagirigutta. However, on their way back to Hyderabad, they stopped the car near an under-construction building around 10.30 pm, alleging a breakdown.

The accused first offered the woman food, which she refused. They then offered her a soft drink and a sweet. Soon after, the woman started feeling dizzy and fell unconscious after consuming more sweets. The two salesmen took advantage of her vulnerable state, stripped her, touched her inappropriately, raped her, and even beat her until 3 am on Monday, the police said.

The Miyapur police have arrested the two accused and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), and 420 (cheating) in the Miyapur gang rape case. The survivor has been sent for a medical examination.