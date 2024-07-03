Hyderabad: 2 held for sexually harassing, abusing a woman in Miyapur

Hyderabad: Police apprehended two individuals for allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing a woman in Miyapur.

The accused have been identified as Sangareddy and Janardhan, who work as real estate executives. The accused allegedly developed an interest in the victim, who had travelled from Kadapa to Hyderabad for a job.

According to reports, she met the accused on June 30, who picked her up from the hotel and drove to Yadagirigutta for a meeting. Following the meeting, around 10:30 PM, the accused halted the car near an under-construction building, informing that the car had broken down

Subsequently, the accused offered the victim food and drinks, which she initially refused. However, after consuming a cool drink and a sweet, she began to feel dizzy.

Taking advantage of her condition, Reddy and Janardhan allegedly undressed, abused, and beat her, then sexually assaulted her until the early hours of July 1.

The woman reported severe body pains following the attack. The accused later dropped her back and fled the scene.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Uppal police registered a zero FIR, and the case was later transferred to Miyapur police station.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused has been placed under judicial remand, and further investigation is ongoing.