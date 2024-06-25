13-year-old girl drugged, gang-raped by ‘boyfriend’ and others: Hyderabad Police

Following the complaint by victim's mother, Kachiguda police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Naredmet police station for further investigations.

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by her ‘boyfriend’ and four others in Naredmet, police said.

According to the police, the victim had a ‘boyfriend’ from Neredmet. She used to go out with him on a bike. Recently, the boy raped her after making her consume ganja at an isolated placed. Later, he introduced her to his other friends who also raped her while all of them were under the influence of cannabis.

Upon returning home, the girl told her mother about the incident. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with Kachiguda police station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, sub-inspector of Kachiguda Police Station, Subhash, said, “Yesterday (on Monday) the victim’s mother filed a complaint against five people.”

Following the complaint, Kachiguda police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Naredmet police station for further investigations.

