Hyderabad: 70-yr-old man loses over Rs 10 lakh in cyber fraud

The victim received a phone call from a fraudster impersonating a Telecom Department official

News Desk | Posted by Tamreen Sultana | Published: 16th August 2024 8:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: 70-year-old man loses over Rs 10 lakh in cyber fraud
Hyderabad: A 70-year-old resident of Hyderabad was duped of Rs 10.50 lakh by individuals posing as officials from the Telecom Department.

According to reports, the victim received a phone call from a fraudster impersonating a Telecom Department official. During the call, the scammer accused the victim of being involved in illegal activities and claimed that his involvement in money laundering needed to be investigated.

To substantiate their claims, the fraudster initiated a video call, during which they instructed the victim to verify currency notes supposedly seized in Mumbai. The scammer coerced the victim into transferring money into a bank account provided by the fraudster, assuring him that the funds would be refunded once the verification process was completed.

The victim complied, transferring a significant amount of money, only to realize later that he had been duped.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

