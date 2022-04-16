Hyderabad: 700 kgs of ganja seized, two arrested in Chotuppal

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Friday busted an interstate drugs racket and arrested two individuals transporting 700 kilograms of ganja in a lorry from Rajahmundry to Rajasthan.

According to the police, the ganja was valued at Rs 84 lakhs. A lorry and cell phones were also seized.

The accused Rajender Singh (28) and Arjun Singh Rawat (22), both hailing from Rajasthan, formed a drug-smuggling gang in their hometown with two other individuals named Mukesh and Purana Singh.

The group sourced ganja from Rajahmundry, loaded the product into decor sheets at Achuthapuram, and smuggled it into Rajasthan via Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Mukesh would deliver the product to the Rajender and Arjun Singh who would transport it to Rajasthan’s Jaipur, where it would be received by Purana Singh, the police said.

In March, three persons involved in transporting 410-kilograms of Ganja to Maharashtra were busted by the LB Nagar Special Operations Team along with Keesara police.