Hyderabad: 732 people booked for drunk driving over the weekend

Hyderabad: A total of 732 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates on May 22 and 23.

While 438 people were caught by the Hyderabad police, 294 were booked in Cyberabad.

Among the 438 offenders, 365 were two-wheeler drivers, 25 were three-wheeler drivers, 47 were four-wheeler drivers.

Most of the offenders, 191, to be exact, recorded blood-alcohol levels between 51 and 100.

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In Cyberabad, 255 offenders were two-wheeler drivers, five were three-wheeler drivers and 34 were four-wheeler drivers. A total of 244 offenders recorded blood alcohol levels between 36 and 200.

All the offenders will be produced before the court.

Police have warned that if anyone causes a fatal accident while driving under the influence, they will be liable for up to 10 years’ imprisonment under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

156 cases disposed by courts

In the past week, that is between May 18 and May 23, a total of 156 drunk driving cases booked by the Cyberabad police were disposed by the courts.

Out of these, 10 people were awarded a fine along with imprisonment, one person was given a fine and a social service sentence, while 145 were let off with only a fine.