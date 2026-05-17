Hyderabad traffic police book 474 for drunk driving in two-day crackdown

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 474 people for drunk driving during a two-day special enforcement drive conducted on May 15 and 16, with two-wheeler riders accounting for the bulk of those caught.

Of those booked, 417 were riding two-wheelers, 33 were driving four-wheelers or other vehicles and 24 were operating three-wheelers.

Blood alcohol content (BAC) readings, which measure the concentration of alcohol in the bloodstream, with India’s legal driving limit set at 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, showed 188 cases in the 51-100 mg range, the highest among all categories. This was followed by 103 cases in the 30-50 mg range and 100 in the 101-150 mg range.

A total of 44 drivers recorded BAC levels between 151-200 mg, 19 between 201-250 mg and eight between 251-300 mg. Twelve drivers recorded BAC levels above 300 mg, more than 10 times the legal limit.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said there would be zero tolerance for drunk driving and that the special drive would continue. Commuters were requested to cooperate with the traffic police, a press release said.