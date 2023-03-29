Hyderabad: 77 CCTVs installed at 34 crime-prone locations

Hyderabad: 77 CCTV cameras were installed at 34 different locations in Chikkadpally, Musheerabad and Gandhinagar limits covering crime-prone areas and other vital junctions on Wednesday.

In an event organised by the Central Zone at Thyagarayagana Sabha, City Police commissioner CV Anand attended as the chief guest and inaugurated CCTV cameras amid thunderous applause from residents, generous donors and public representatives.

The cost of the project was around Rs 25 lakhs and the contribution was made by 9 good Samaritans as part of the community CCTV project.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police holds meeting ahead of Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra

Addressing the gathering, the city police chief attributed the dip in crime rate, improved women’s safety and detection of property cases to improved electronic surveillance in Hyderabad.

He said that the government had the foresight according to top priority to allocate resources to the police department and set up a world-class command control centre, which is now on the verge of integrating 10 lakh camera feeds.

“Peace, sound Law & order -served as the fulcrum and set a strong base which made the city excel in economic development and in all spheres,” lauded Anand.

Mentioning the Telangana Public Safety Act, he apprised the attendees about the importance of CCTVs not just in crime control but also in other social, and economic aspects and appealed to restart fixing cameras in their premises like a movement.

“Efforts are underway to fix the defunct cameras through D-CAMO,” he added.

“Right from setting up the first-ever live transmission CCTV in 2002 in Necklace road to executing numerous CCTV projects post formation of Telangana to reviving CCTV projects and establishing D-CAMO, our unit leader has designed and developed numerous CCTV networks,” stated the central zone police while proposing the vote of thanks.

CP Anand appreciated the efforts of the central zone police and felicitated the donor with a memento and appreciation certificate.

A 10-minute documentary ‘On the importance of CCTVs and real-world incidents’ was screened on the occasion.