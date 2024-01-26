Republic Day: Class 7 student from Hyderabad Akarshana Sathish invited for 4-day fete

Hyderabad: Akarshana Sathish, a seventh-grade student from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, who caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her philanthropic efforts in setting up nine libraries in Hyderabad and other cities, was invited to Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

During the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi congratulated Akarshana for establishing nine libraries, of which at least 5 are in Hyderabad, following which she was extended an invitation for the 4 day Republic Day celebrations through the PMO office.

Akakansha set up the libraries by collecting books from her neighbours, classmates, and relatives.

Akarshana’s journey began in 2021 when she visited the MNJ Cancer Children’s Hospital, Hyderabad, with her parents. Witnessing youngsters asking for colouring books inspired her to start collecting used books. She gathered over 6,498 books and set up libraries at various locations, including the MNJ Cancer Children Hospital, Sanath Nagar Police Station, Gayathri Nagar Association in Borabanda, Juvenile and Observation Home for Girls in Hyderabad, Coimbatore City Police Street libraries, Chennai Boys Club in Nolambur Police Station, Government High School in Sanath Nagar, and Bharosa Centre at Siddipet maintained by the Women Safety wing of Telangana State Police. The ninth public library was recently established in Kulithurai Village, Kanyakumari District, Tamilnadu.

Impressed by her efforts, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry invited Akarshana and her parents, providing tickets and hotel stay to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.