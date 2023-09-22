Hyderabad: 8 arrested for involvement in kidnap, assault case

Hyderabad: Eight people were arrested by the IS Sadan police on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the kidnap and assault of the 31-year-old Mohd Rizwan.

The cops arrested Khaja Nayeemuddin, 54, Mohammed Saleem, 40, Khaja Fareeduddin, 24, Mohammed Fahad Khan, 31, Dappula Hari Prasad, 28, Gulam Mohammed Khan, 29, Mohammed Abdul Rahman, 33 and Mohammed Akbar Hussain, 40.

However, one among them named Salahuddin is absconding.

According to the police, Rizwan, a resident of Yakutpura and a former home guard had borrowed money from Saleem multiple times but failed to return it back.

After the unreturned money summed up a huge figure, Saleem along with his fellow mates decided to kidnap Rizwan following repeated delays in repayment.

They picked him up from Santoshnagar and confined him at a place in AC guards for two days where he was thrashed continuously.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers called up Rizwan’s father for ransom and demanded Rs 10 lakh in return for letting his son free.

Subsequently, Rizwan was released after his father gave the accused Rs 2 lakh. However, Rizwan’s health deteriorated and he was shifted to hospital for treatment. He succumbed to fractures and multiple injuries on September 18.

A case was then filed by the police based on the complaint of Rizwan’s kin.