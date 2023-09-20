Hyderabad: Man kidnapped, assaulted for Rs 10L, dies

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man was kidnapped from Santoshnagar on September 11 and killed, allegedly over financial disputes.

The victim, Mohd Rizwan, a resident of Yakhutpura worked as a home guard in the past.

After the incident, Rizwan’s father received a call from the kidnappers who asked him to reach Bazarghat with Rs 10 lakh for the safe release of his son.

Day by day Hyd is becoming the Capital of "Kidnappings, Murders, & Drug" and even policemen are not safe now a days, One ex-HG Mohd Rizwan-32 was kidnapped from Santoshnagar under IS Sadan PS limits on 11th Sep/1 @KTRBRS @mahmoodalibrs @TelanganaDGP @CVAnandIPS @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/yX5POOZ329 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) September 18, 2023

Following the call, the victim’s father reportedly approached the IS Sadan police station but did not receive much help. He then paid Rs 2 lakh to the kidnappers as ransom and got his son released on September 13.

However, after his release, Rizwan vomited blood as he suffered fractures due to alleged assault by the kidnappers during his two days of confinement.

After his health condition deteriorated further, he was taken to OGH and later to Owaisi Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on September 18.

Raising concerns over repeated murders in the city, the spokesman of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party, Amjed Ullah Khan highlighted the incompetence of city police in curbing murders.

Police have registered a case against the accused and so far have taken two people into their custody.

Similar cases

On September 12, a 25-year-old man was stabbed by a group of five to six people at Hafiz Baba Nagar in Kanchanbagh.

On September 10, a customer was allegedly beaten to death by the owner and staff of Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta following a fight over extra raita (curd).