Hyderabad: Man kidnapped, assaulted for Rs 10L, dies

An ex home guard, Rizwan was allegedly assaulted for two days. After returning home, he vomited blood and later succumbed to his injuries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th September 2023 3:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: 31-year-old ex home guard kidnapped, killed over disputes
31-year-old kidnapped, killed over disputes

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man was kidnapped from Santoshnagar on September 11 and killed, allegedly over financial disputes.

The victim, Mohd Rizwan, a resident of Yakhutpura worked as a home guard in the past.

After the incident, Rizwan’s father received a call from the kidnappers who asked him to reach Bazarghat with Rs 10 lakh for the safe release of his son.

MS Education Academy

Following the call, the victim’s father reportedly approached the IS Sadan police station but did not receive much help. He then paid Rs 2 lakh to the kidnappers as ransom and got his son released on September 13.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Hafiz Baba Nagar

However, after his release, Rizwan vomited blood as he suffered fractures due to alleged assault by the kidnappers during his two days of confinement.

After his health condition deteriorated further, he was taken to OGH and later to Owaisi Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on September 18.

Raising concerns over repeated murders in the city, the spokesman of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party, Amjed Ullah Khan highlighted the incompetence of city police in curbing murders.

Police have registered a case against the accused and so far have taken two people into their custody.

Similar cases

On September 12, a 25-year-old man was stabbed by a group of five to six people at Hafiz Baba Nagar in Kanchanbagh.

On September 10, a customer was allegedly beaten to death by the owner and staff of Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta following a fight over extra raita (curd).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th September 2023 3:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button