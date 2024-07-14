Hyderabad: 8 held for theft and abduction over delayed payments

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police have arrested eight individuals involved in intentional house trespass, abduction, confinement, and theft. The officials seized 84 laptops, four cars, one two-wheeler, 18 phones, and three passports from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Akula Jagadeesh, Kolagatla Gowtham, Katha Siva Shankar Reddy, Sudagani Sujith Kumar, Kamal Teja, Shaik Azad, Karnati Mukesh, and Rakesh alias Praveen.

On July 11, Vakati Madhavi reported the incident involving her son, Ravichandra Reddy, and his company, Gigleaz Pvt. Ltd. Financial troubles had led to the non-payment of salaries of 1,200 employees, causing unrest among the staff and consultants.

The situation escalated dramatically on July 10 when individuals associated with the consultancies forcibly entered their residence in HUDA Colony, Nandagiri Hills, assaulting Ravichandra Reddy and his friend Mohan, seizing laptops and mobile phones, and threatening Madhavi.

Ravichandra Reddy detailed in his statement how he founded Gigleaz Pvt. Ltd. and faced financial difficulties, leading to delayed salary payments and tensions with the consultancies.

On July 10, the accused Akula Jagadeesh, Shaik Azad, and Karnati Mukesh abducted and assaulted him, confining him at the Sunrise Hotel, while the other accused, Kolagatla Gowtham, Kamal Teja, and Rakesh, stole items from his residence.

A case has been registered under sections 406, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is ongoing.