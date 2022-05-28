Hyderabad: 8-year-old photo of KCR awarding Nikhat goes viral

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 28th May 2022 10:33 pm IST
The eight-yar-old photo that has gone viral on the internet (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A photo showing Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao awarding boxing champion and athletic Nikhat Zareen with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh has become viral on the internet. The truth is the photo is eight years old.

Ever since the photo debuted on the internet, it is being widely shared on social media, especially on Facebook. However, Alt News, a fact-checking news agency, dated the photo to eight years ago and the award was given when Nikhat won gold in World Youth Boxing Championship, 2014, in Bulgaria.

On the Independence Day of 2014, KCR had facilitated woman athletes of Hyderabad, including Saina Nehwal. Nikhat was one of the many athletes.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button