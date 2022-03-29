Hyderabad: 85-year-old found locked in a bank for entire night

Hyderabad: An 85-year-old resident of Jubilee Hills spent a whole night in a bank’s safe after employees there accidentally latched him inside the enclosure and left.

According to local media reports, the old man V Krishna Reddy, a resident of Jubilee hills Road No 67, had gone to the Union bank near Jubilee hills’ check post to collect something from the locker around 4:30 pm on Monday.

The Jubilee hill police, according to a news report from Telangana Today, said, “The bank security personnel did not notice him and locked the room and left for the day.”

The man’s family came to the police station and filed a missing report against V Krishna after searching him at various places.

The next day on Tuesday Morning when the employees opened the bank, around 10:30 am they found Krishna Reddy in the bank and informed the police.

The jubilee hills police reached the spot and shifted the man to a hospital as he was in a state of frightened.