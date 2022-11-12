Hyderabad: 887 PHCs in Telangana to be monitored virtually

Hyderabad: Minister of health and finance, T. Harish Rao, launched a monitoring hub in Koti, on Friday to use CCTV cameras in the operations of 887 Public Health Centres (PHCs) throughout the state.

According to the health minister, it is the first facility of its kind in the nation’s public health system.

Following the hub’s opening, the minister said that Telangana State Medical Services, the Director of Public Health, the Commissioner of Family Welfare, and Infrastructure Development Corporation offices were all connected via CCTV cameras that were installed at PHCs.

The system would not only assist the state headquarters officials in monitoring the performance of the PHCs but would also provide guidance and suggestions when needed.

The approach would also make it easier for the doctors who work for PHCs to keep an eye on the lab and pharmacy there. Additionally, it would give PHC doctors the ability to connect with district hospitals and medical institutions through video links and, if necessary, extend speciality health services. The system will also give the workers safety and security.

Harish Rao claimed it was the first system of its kind to be formed in the nation’s public health system and that its goal was to boost the basic healthcare system. According to the minister, 43 PHCs received new buildings at a cost of 67 crores, and 372 PHCs received building repairs at a cost of Rs 43.18 crores.

In addition, 1,239 health sub-centres had new structures constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh apiece, while another 1,497 sub-centres were having their buildings restored for Rs 4 lakh each.

The minister said that the Munugode by-election had slowed down the process of appointing doctors, but added that a merit list had already been announced for 969 positions and that appointment letters will be sent out in a week or so, making doctors at PHCs available.