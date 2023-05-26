Hyderabad: 9627 abandoned vehicles auctioned for Rs 6 cr

Hyderabad: As many as 9627 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles were auctioned by the Cyberabad police in 10 phases, generating revenue of Rs 6 crores.

Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra said that eight proclamation notices were earlier released for 4702 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles within the commissioner’s jurisdiction, to alert owners to claim their vehicles within a stipulated timeframe.

“Over 6000 vehicles await resolution at various police stations. To address this, the commissionerate has planned a series of auctions in the coming days,” said Ravindra.

He further said that information regarding the auctions and the vehicles will be available on the official website of the Cyberabad police commissionerate.

“Vehicle owners are encouraged to review the details and contact the respective police station if they have any objections or need to provide the necessary documentation,” the CP added.

The cops have asked the vehicle owners to claim their vehicles within six months failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.