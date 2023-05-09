Vehicle auction: Hyderabad police asks people to submit objections

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police department has an accumulation of 820 abandoned / unclaimed automobiles of all sorts and makes, which are housed at the Moinabad PS Grounds in the Cyberabad Commissionerate in Hyderabad.

It is proposed that these cars be sold at public auction in accordance with Sections 6 (2) and 7 of the Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, and Sections 40 and 41 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Anyone with an objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application with the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within 6 months of notification, after which the vehicles will be auctioned.

Vehicle details are accessible from N. Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector Of Police, Cyberabad, cell no. 9490517317, and on the Cyberabad Police official website, www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.