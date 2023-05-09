Vehicle auction: Hyderabad police asks people to submit objections

It is proposed that these cars be sold at public auction in accordance with Sections 6 (2) and 7 of the Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, and Sections 40 and 41 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Representative image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police department has an accumulation of 820 abandoned / unclaimed automobiles of all sorts and makes, which are housed at the Moinabad PS Grounds in the Cyberabad Commissionerate in Hyderabad.

Anyone with an objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application with the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within 6 months of notification, after which the vehicles will be auctioned.

Vehicle details are accessible from N. Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector Of Police, Cyberabad, cell no. 9490517317, and on the Cyberabad Police official website, www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.

