Hyderabad: A very sorry state of Nizamia General Hospital

Hyderabad: The Nizamia General Hospital, a medical facility in the old city, has been completely ignored by the government. The post of surgeon has been pending for one year and that of a gynaecologist for three years. Despite the presence of operation theaters, surgeries are not being performed due to the absence of proper staff.

The government is taking massive steps to develop the medical sector. The budget of the health department has also been increased. New medical colleges and hospitals are being built in the state, but the old and historic Unani Hospital and College in the old city is being neglected in every case.

Health Minister Harish Rao has reacted positively to the question raised by floor leader of the Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi’s to pay attention to the problems of Unani College and Hospital.

A few years back there used to be 350-400 outpatient visit. However, due to shortage of doctors from key departments in the hospital, the OP has come down to below 100 per day.

The hospital has an approved post of a gynaecologist but the post has been lying vacant for the last three years. The government has not made any appointments on this vacancy nor has it sent any specialist doctor on deputation. Pregnant women are undergoing treatment at this hospital for nine months and are being shifted to Petla Burj maternity hospital for delivery.

The government should seriously consider the dilapidated condition of Nizamia General Hospital and Unani College and take necessary steps to provide medical facilities to the public.