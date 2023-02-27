Hyderabad: AAP protests against Sisodia’s arrest at BJP office

Hyderabad: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as part of its nationwide protests against the arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, staged a protest at the BJP office in the city on Monday.

Slogans of ‘ED, CBI down down’ and ‘centre down down’ were raised during the protest.

Aam Aadmi Party Telangana Protests at BJP Hyderabad Headquarters | LIVE https://t.co/FQ3yM5euDs — AAP TELANGANA (@AAPTELANGANA) February 27, 2023

They were swiftly detained by the police.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after nine hours of questioning in connection with the excise policy scam case on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia had said that he was ready to go to jail for 7-8 months.

“I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing,” he said before leaving to the CBI office.

Aam Aadmi Party hit the roads and stage protests across the country on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

Reacting to the development his political aide and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed the arrest as “dirty politics” and claimed that he is innocent.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish.”