Hyderabad: Abu Dhabi’s Tabreed to set up Asia’s largest district cooling project

Hyderabad: Tabreed, an Abu Dhabi-based cooling-as-a-service provider, has announced a $200 million investment in the development of a capacity of 1,25,000 refrigeration tons (RT) of cooling infrastructure for Hyderabad Pharma City.

On Tuesday, Tabreed (National Central Cooling Company) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government to assist the facility’s establishment.

Tabreed leadership met with a state government delegation led by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Jayesh Ranjan (Secretary IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana) and held discussions in Abu Dhabi, a press release informed.

The initiative, which is being undertaken in public-private cooperation, aims to offer long-term sustainable cooling services for industrial units using the cooling-as-a-service paradigm, it further said.

“This is an interesting model. For the first time in India, we are going to offer the cooling services to several customers in a particular campus,” Tabreed India head Sudheer Perla said.

According to Tabreed, the cost-effective model will save 6,800 GWh of power and 41,600 mega litres of water, opening the path for lower greenhouse gas emissions by saving 6.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide throughout the project’s lifespan.

“By prioritising cooling as a key action area through cool roof policies and energy-efficient district cooling, we are shaping a greener and healthier environment for our communities by contributing significantly to our ambitious vision of making Telangana net-zero by 2047,” he said.

The Telangana government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tabreed to explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad and other mixed-use development areas, with the potential to reduce over 200 MW of peak electricity demand, resulting in a CO2 reduction of 18 million tons over a 30-year period while mitigating heat island effect, bolstering Hyderabad’s position as one of the best cities in the world, the press release noted.

“The collaboration between Tabreed and Government of Telangana represents a watershed moment in the evolution of sustainable infrastructure development. By bringing our expertise in district cooling to the world’s largest net zero pharmaceutical cluster, we are not only shaping the future of the industrial clusters, but also setting a powerful precedent for environmental responsibility,” Tabreed’s Chairman Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi said.