Hyderabad: ABVP stages sit-in against interfaith marriage murder case

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th May 2022 4:28 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday staged a sit-in to protest the murder of Nagaraju for marrying a Muslim woman in Hyderabad.

To demand justice for the family of the accused, the ABVP members sat on the Kukatpally main road.
However, the Telangana police detained the protesters and shifted them to the local police station.

The ABVP expressed its anger at the incident that took place in Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar on Wednesday.

MS Education Academy

A newlywed interfaith couple was riding a bike when they were attacked with an iron rod and stabbed, which resulted in the death of the man (Nagaraju).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button