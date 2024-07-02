Hyderabad: ABVP tries to lay siege to Telangana Public Service Commission

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the office of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) here on Tuesday as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers tried to lay siege in support of their demands.

On a call given by ABVP, a large number of protestors gathered at the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) in Nampally.

They were demanding an increase in the number of posts under Group II and Group III and to allow 100 candidates for every post under Group I main exam.

The ABVP leaders demanded that the Congress government fulfil its election promise of two lakh jobs in the first year. They also wanted the government to issue a District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for the posts of 25,000 teachers.

Raising slogans against the government, the protestors sat on the road in front of the Commission premises, leading to traffic jam in the busy area. Police personnel swung into action to clear the road.



ABVP leaders resisted the attempts by the police personnel to arrest them. Finally, the policemen physically lifted the protestors and whisked them away in vehicles.



ABVP State Secretary Chinthakayala Jhansi said they would continue the protest till the government increases the number of posts as promised by the Congress party during Assembly elections.



She alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy betrayed students and the unemployed after promising to fill the vacancies.