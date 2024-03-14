Hyderabad: ACB nabs Nehru Zoological Park official for bribery

Saraf Ramesh, senior assistant at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad was caught by ACB when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 5,000

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 14th March 2024 5:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau Telangana on Thursday caught an official of Nehru Zoological Park for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 to process a file pertaining to pension of an employee.

Saraf Ramesh, senior assistant at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad was caught by ACB when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 5,000 from Mohd Azam Shareef, a resident of Saidabad.

“Ramesh demanded the bribe to process the file of transferring the family pension from Azam’s mother to his unmarried sister,” officials said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer.

Ramesh has been arrested and will being produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally.

