Hyderabad: ACB probe into HMDA ex-director’s corruption intensifies

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) led investigation into the case of the former director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Siva Balakrishna has intensified as the agency issued notices to three individuals, Bharat, Satyanarayana, and Bharani who are allegedly his financial benamies.

ACB has issued notices to them to attend the inquiry for further investigation. The investigation will be conducted based on the evidence found in the investigation and the documents found in the search, ACB sources said.

It seems that the ACB officials are ready to take action in the case against an IAS officer whose name was revealed during questioning in Siva Balakrishna.

It is possible to take action against the IAS officer with the permission of the government.

The investigation revealed that property worth crores of rupees was registered between 2021 and 2023 by Balakrishna and his benamis. All assets of Siva Balakrishna were found to be in the name of family members.

ACB officials have also conducted an inquiry into 57 acres of land belonging to Shiva Balakrishna in Yadadri district.