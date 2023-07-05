Hyderabad Accident: Bus rams into vehicles in Erragadda; several injured

Hyderabad: Four people received severe injuries after a private bus rammed into two stationary cars, and bikes on Wednesday morning at Erragadda traffic signal.

According to the SR Nagar Police, in the wee hours of Wednesday, a bus belonging to Dhanunjaya Travels was heading from Erragadda toward the ESI when the driver lost control of steering and collided with stationary cars and two-wheelers near the Rythu Bazaar signal.

Following the incident, the police team rushed to the accident spot and transported the injured persons to the hospital.

Meanwhile, SR Nagar police registered a case and an investigation is underway.